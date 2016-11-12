Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.