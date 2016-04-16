Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 22. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.