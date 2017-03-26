Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 13. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 20. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.