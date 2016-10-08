EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.