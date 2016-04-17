Malaysia confirms F1 race to be halted from 2018 due to low returns
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Malaysia confirmed on Friday that it will end its contract to host the Formula One Grand Prix race from 2018 due to declining sales.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 22. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes
SHANGHAI, April 7 The opening practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix halted twice then abandoned because the medical support helicopter was unable to operate in the poor Shanghai weather on Friday.