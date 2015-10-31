Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia - Ferrari 17. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 18. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 19. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 20. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US