Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 4. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 7. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 8. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 14. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 17. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 18. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 20. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US