INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 7. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 10. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 13. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.