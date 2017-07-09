Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 8. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 9. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 13. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 17. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 18. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 Ferrari have told Sebastian Vettel he just has to sign on the dotted line to stay with the Formula One glamour team next season.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 9 Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):