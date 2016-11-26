Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 21. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.