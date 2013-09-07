Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 3. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 12. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 16. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.