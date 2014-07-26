INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 8. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 12. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 16. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 17. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 18. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 19. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 21. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 22. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.