Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - British Grand Prix starting grid at Silverstone on Sunday. 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 3. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 7. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 8. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 11. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 12. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 13. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 17. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 21. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 22. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 23. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 24. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.