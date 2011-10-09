Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
Oct 9 Starting grid for Sunday's Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 6. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 7. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 9. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 10. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 13. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 15. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 20. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 22. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 23. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 24. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.