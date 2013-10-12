Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday 1. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 18. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 22. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.