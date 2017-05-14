Motor racing-Porsche take third victory in a row at Le Mans
LE MANS, France, June 18 Porsche won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row on Sunday after a race of retirements that scuppered Toyota's bid for a first triumph.
May 14 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 10. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 11. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 18. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 20. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren
