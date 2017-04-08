Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 10. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 17. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
