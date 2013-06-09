Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 4. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 5. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 7. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 10. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 14. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 17. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 18. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 20. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 21. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 22. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.