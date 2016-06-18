Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
June 18 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One European Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 10. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 13. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 21. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 22. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)