EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 22. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.