Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Starting grid from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 12. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 15. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 18. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 20. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US