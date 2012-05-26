Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Provisional starting grid for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 6. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 11. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 14. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 15. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 17. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 18. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 21. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 24. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari
Note: Maldonado drops 10 grid places for causing a collision in final practice. Schumacher drops five grid places for causing a collision at Spanish Grand Prix. Perez races at stewards' discretion having failed to set a time within 107 percent requirement.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.