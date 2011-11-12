Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 12 Provisional starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 9. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 12. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 13. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 15. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 18. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus - Renault 19. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 20. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 21. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 22. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth 23. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 24. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth
(Maldonado given 10 place penalty for using ninth engine of the season. Barrichello failed to set Q3 time)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.