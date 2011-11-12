Nov 12 Provisional starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 9. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 12. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 13. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 15. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 17. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 18. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus - Renault 19. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 20. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 21. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 22. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth 23. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 24. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth

(Maldonado given 10 place penalty for using ninth engine of the season. Barrichello failed to set Q3 time)

