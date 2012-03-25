SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 Lotus driver Romain Grosjean's bad luck continued from last week's season opener into Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix when the Frenchman spun out of the rain-hit race after four laps.

Grosjean had seemed set for a good result on Sunday after qualifying a strong seventh. He started sixth on the grid after team mate Kimi Raikkonen was docked five places for changing his gearbox.

Grosjean's weekend in Malaysia mirrored his fortunes in last week's Australian Grand Prix where he stunned the paddock by qualifying third.

A bad start in Melbourne lost him places off the line before a tangle with Williams driver Pastor Maldonado ended his race on the second lap.

The 26-year-old got off the line well in Sepang but collided with Michael Schumacher at turn four, slipping down the field as a result.

"I was there, I was careful and unfortunately I think it was Schumacher came to hit me and in turn four I spun. From that point the race was really bad," Grosjean said.

Grosjean had to stay out on his intermediate tyres in worsening conditions while the team pitted Raikkonen for wets and the Frenchman did three more laps before spinning off into the gravel.

"The rain came too hard, Kimi was pitting so we couldn't put both cars into the pit and I had to stay out with inters but it was just...I couldn't drive it," he said.

"There was no visibility. It was very difficult. (I'm) very disappointed because I think we could have had a good result here."

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso won the race, which was interrupted for 51 minutes, ahead of Sauber's Sergio Perez. Raikkonen finished fifth. (Editing by Clare Fallon; clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more motor racing