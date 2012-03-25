By Abhishek Takle
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 Lotus driver Romain
Grosjean's bad luck continued from last week's season opener
into Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix when the Frenchman spun out
of the rain-hit race after four laps.
Grosjean had seemed set for a good result on Sunday after
qualifying a strong seventh. He started sixth on the grid after
team mate Kimi Raikkonen was docked five places for changing his
gearbox.
Grosjean's weekend in Malaysia mirrored his fortunes in last
week's Australian Grand Prix where he stunned the paddock by
qualifying third.
A bad start in Melbourne lost him places off the line before
a tangle with Williams driver Pastor Maldonado ended his race on
the second lap.
The 26-year-old got off the line well in Sepang but collided
with Michael Schumacher at turn four, slipping down the field as
a result.
"I was there, I was careful and unfortunately I think it was
Schumacher came to hit me and in turn four I spun. From that
point the race was really bad," Grosjean said.
Grosjean had to stay out on his intermediate tyres in
worsening conditions while the team pitted Raikkonen for wets
and the Frenchman did three more laps before spinning off into
the gravel.
"The rain came too hard, Kimi was pitting so we couldn't put
both cars into the pit and I had to stay out with inters but it
was just...I couldn't drive it," he said.
"There was no visibility. It was very difficult. (I'm) very
disappointed because I think we could have had a good result
here."
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso won the race, which was
interrupted for 51 minutes, ahead of Sauber's Sergio Perez.
Raikkonen finished fifth.
