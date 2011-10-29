NOIDA, India Oct 29 French driver Romain
Grosjean will return to the Formula One cockpit for Friday
practice sessions with Renault in the last two races of the
season, the team said at the Indian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Swiss-based Grosjean, this year's winner of the GP2 support
series, took part in seven races without scoring a point for
Renault in 2009 as a replacement for dropped Brazilian Nelson
Piquet.
This time the Renault reserve will replace another
Brazilian, Bruno Senna, in Friday first practice in Abu Dhabi
before taking Russian Vitaly Petrov's seat on Friday morning in
Brazil.
"Romain has been part of the (Renault) family since February
and we feel this is an appropriate time to give him a chance to
drive for us during two Free Practice sessions," said team
principal Eric Boullier in a statement.
"Putting his skills to the test in two consecutive Friday
sessions will offer him precious experience of driving the R31
during a race weekend and will make him a better driver."
Grosjean, who could be a contender for a full time return
with Renault next season, was sure he would fit right in.
"Getting an opportunity like this is always a massive boost
in a driver's career and I'll make sure I make the most of the
chance I've been given," he said.
Senna, a reserve who replaced Germany's Nick Heidfeld in
August, is out of contract at the end of the season while
Renault are still waiting to hear whether Poland's Robert Kubica
will be able to return from career-threatening injuries.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)