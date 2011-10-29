NOIDA, India Oct 29 French driver Romain Grosjean will return to the Formula One cockpit for Friday practice sessions with Renault in the last two races of the season, the team said at the Indian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Swiss-based Grosjean, this year's winner of the GP2 support series, took part in seven races without scoring a point for Renault in 2009 as a replacement for dropped Brazilian Nelson Piquet.

This time the Renault reserve will replace another Brazilian, Bruno Senna, in Friday first practice in Abu Dhabi before taking Russian Vitaly Petrov's seat on Friday morning in Brazil.

"Romain has been part of the (Renault) family since February and we feel this is an appropriate time to give him a chance to drive for us during two Free Practice sessions," said team principal Eric Boullier in a statement.

"Putting his skills to the test in two consecutive Friday sessions will offer him precious experience of driving the R31 during a race weekend and will make him a better driver."

Grosjean, who could be a contender for a full time return with Renault next season, was sure he would fit right in.

"Getting an opportunity like this is always a massive boost in a driver's career and I'll make sure I make the most of the chance I've been given," he said.

Senna, a reserve who replaced Germany's Nick Heidfeld in August, is out of contract at the end of the season while Renault are still waiting to hear whether Poland's Robert Kubica will be able to return from career-threatening injuries.