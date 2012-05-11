By Alan Baldwin
BARCELONA May 11 Two years ago, as his
girlfriend flew off to the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix for
her work as a television reporter and he had no race to go to,
Romain Grosjean hit rock bottom.
"She was there and I was home. Honestly, I thought it (his
grand prix career) was over and I would never come back to
Formula One," said the Swiss-born French racer.
Very few drivers get a second chance at the pinnacle of
motor racing and Grosjean feared he would become another
statistic after a failed first opportunity with Renault in 2009.
That difficult season now seems a world away from the
present, with Grosjean finishing third for Lotus in Bahrain last
month for his first F1 podium finish and finding himself very
much in demand in Spain this weekend.
"I feel lucky in a way that people trusted me when I was
down...today we can be happy and proud of what we did. I am
especially touched that they helped me when it was harder," said
the 26-year-old, who worked in a Swiss bank during his early
career.
"I had to go in every day at 9 a.m. with a suit and a tie to
the office. I had my own desk and my computer. It was very
interesting to see what I call the real world," he said
In 2009, he was drafted in to replace Brazilian Nelson
Piquet junior at a time when the Renault team, run by flamboyant
Italian Flavio Briatore, was about to become entangled in one of
the sport's biggest scandals.
Piquet revealed he had been ordered to crash at the 2008
Singapore Grand Prix to help team mate Fernando Alonso win,
triggering a scandal that left Renault with a suspended
permanent ban and Briatore out of a job.
Grosjean failed to score a point in his seven races and was
replaced at the end of the season by Russian Vitaly Petrov
alongside Poland's Robert Kubica.
In 2010, he competed in sportscars and wondered what to do
next. Formula One had receded into the distance.
EXTRA POWER
He did not give up, though, and nor did his supporters -
current Lotus boss Eric Boullier, the now-renamed Renault team's
new owner Gerard Lopez and oil sponsor Total.
Grosjean won the GP2 support series in 2011 and returned to
Formula One once it became clear that Kubica - seriously injured
in a rally accident - was not coming back for the start of the
campaign after missing all of last season.
The Lotus looked quick in testing and Grosjean and Kimi
Raikkonen, the 2007 champion beginning his comeback after two
years out in rallying, showed it really was competitive once
racing started.
The Frenchman started the season-opening Australian race in
third place, qualified sixth in Malaysia and 10th in China. In
Bahrain, Raikkonen finished second and Grosjean third.
Grosjean made mistakes in the first two races but sixth
place in China and third in Bahrain redeemed that. At the very
least, he has kept Raikkonen on his toes.
"I think in France hopefully people will start liking
Formula One again," said the first Frenchman on the podium since
Jean Alesi in 1998 of a French F1 renaissance this season.
"I hope one day I can win and hear the Marseillaise and go
forward from that. It's not an extra pressure. It's more like an
extra power that you feel like your country is behind you."
He was quickest at last week's test at the Mugello circuit
in Italy, further boosting expectations that Lotus will be
competitive again this weekend.
"A few teams were really working on aerodynamics but we
wanted to test some things on the suspension and we have been
working a lot on it and I think we have got some of the answers
we wanted," he said.
"Hopefully it will give us some advantage for the rest of
the season."
