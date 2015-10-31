MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexican Esteban Gutierrez will race for the new U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team next season after being officially appointed on Friday.

Hass said the 24-year-old Ferrari reserve driver, who raced for Sauber in 2013 and 2014, will join Frenchman Romain Grosjean in the Ferrari-powered team that makes its debut in 2016.

The news was entirely expected and seen as Formula One's worst-kept secret.

"This is an excellent opportunity that builds on my time with Ferrari and I will make the most of it," Gutierrez said after being presented at Mexico City's Soumaya Museum.

"Gene Haas believes in me and I believe in how he's going about competing in Formula One. To have a race seat in a competitive car with Ferrari power is very special, and I appreciate the faith he has in me." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)