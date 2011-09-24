By Ossian Shine
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Lewis Hamilton looked for
positives after a refuelling problem wrecked his chance of
fighting for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on
Saturday.
McLaren's 2008 world champion, winner on the floodlit street
circuit in 2009, was only able to get one early run in during
the third spell of qualifying as the team were unable to get
sufficient fuel in his car before time ran out.
That saw him drop from provisional second on the grid to
fourth while Red Bull's Mark Webber and his own team mate Jenson
Button leap-frogged ahead.
Hamilton, though, was philosophical about the incident at
the Marina Bay street circuit.
"They were trying to fill the car up but there was no fuel
going in, so the time was running out and we just couldn't get
going," he told reporters before heading into his team's
motorhome.
"Well... this is racing and there's been lots of mistakes
from me, we're a team and this kind of thing happens.
"But I feel positive, because on my lap I was pretty good...
I think if I went back out I would have been a bit quicker so
that's a positive for tomorrow."
"We're not in a bad position. I think we probably could have
been on the front row, we had more time in the bag.
"The pace is good, I feel good for tomorrow -- from fourth,
we can only go forwards."
Red Bull's runaway championship leader Sebastian Vettel is
on pole position. With 284 points already in the bank he can win
the championship on Sunday with five races remaining.
The following four drivers -- Fernando Alonso (172), Button
(167), Webber (167) and Hamilton (158) -- are all closely
grouped, however, with just 14 points separating second placed
Alonso and Hamilton in fifth.
