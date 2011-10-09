SUZUKA, Japan Oct 9 Ferrari's Felipe Massa called on Formula One's governing body to get tough with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton after the pair clashed yet again on track at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The pair, who have collided already this season in Monaco and Singapore, had a coming together at the chicane early in the title-decider while challenging for fourth place.

The front wing endplate on the Ferrari was dislodged in the impact and left in the middle of the track, with the safety car then deployed to allow marshals to recover that debris and bits from another collision elsewhere.

Stewards reviewed the incident and decided no further action was required.

"I was much quicker, so I went to the left-hand side and I braked there. I stayed on my line. He moved his car and touched my car. There's nothing more to say," Massa told reporters after finishing seventh.

"For what he says, I don't care. I care about what the federation says and what the FIA does. They have penalised people for much less this year and this time they didn't do it.

"It's the second time in a row after the problem in qualifying as well in the last race," added the Brazilian. "The FIA needs to take care of that. They are the only ones who can take care of that."

Hamilton, the 2008 champion who now seems unable to go through a race without courting controversy, said his mirrors had been vibrating so much on the straight he had not seen Massa.

"Apologies if we touched. It's the same thing that happened, we always come together," said the Briton, who ended up fifth in a race won by team mate Jenson Button while Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel clinched his second title in a row.

"It was my fault probably but fortunately nothing happened." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)