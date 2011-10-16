By Alan Baldwin
YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 16
allowed himself a flicker of a smile on Sunday after a Korean
Grand Prix performance that his McLaren team hailed as one of
his dazzling best, even though he did not win.
Seemingly down in the dumps and definitely muted the
previous day despite ending Red Bull's stranglehold on pole
position, the 2008 world champion pulled off a masterful display
of defensive driving to secure second place in the race.
For some 30 of the 55 laps he held off Red Bull's Australian
Mark Webber, the cut and thrust of their duel providing most of
the afternoon's excitement in a race that crowned Red Bull
constructors' champions for the second year in a row.
"I think Lewis's drive today was utterly inspirational,"
said principal Martin Whitmarsh, whose team were celebrating
their 700th grand prix.
"He may be downplaying it, because he's a perfectionist and
he wanted to win, but to withstand such enormous pressure for
lap after lap from a faster car was a drive absolutely worthy of
the great champions."
Hamilton, who remains fifth in the championship, was passed
by Red Bull's race winner after three corners and the
24-year-old German, Formula One's youngest ever double champion,
did not look back.
UNDERSTEER PROBLEM
Whitmarsh revealed afterwards however that Hamilton had been
seriously handicapped by his car.
"His finishing position may only go down in the history
books as another second place but, make no mistake, this was a
fantastic drive -- beautifully assured and perfectly judged," he
said.
"The data showed that he was losing a significant amount of
downforce from his front wing. After the race we inspected (it)
and discovered that the left-hand slot-gap had become filled
with congealed tyre rubber.
"As a result he was suffering from masses of understeer,
which further hurts the tyres," said Whitmarsh.
The second place was Hamilton's first appearance on the
podium in six races, while team mate Jenson Button's run of five
top-three places in a row came to an end on Sunday.
Hamilton has had a miserable season, one he has called his
worst ever despite winning two races, because of regular
controversies caused by his aggressive approach.
He has made regular trips to the stewards while the media
have pored and puzzled over his mental state, questioning his
attitude and management choices.
The 26-year-old looked happier on Sunday but he still played
down his afternoon.
"I think I came here in a decent mood, a good weekend, but I
didn't win," he told reporters.
"I went backwards so I wouldn't say that I'm happy about
that. But nonetheless I was able to keep the car on the track
and not get into trouble. I didn't have any penalties, so that's
a positive.
"I'm not ecstatic, I didn't win but I finished second and
that's a strong finish, compared to where I finished in the last
five or six races," added Hamilton. "But there's no need to
celebrate, there's nothing to celebrate."
