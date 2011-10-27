By Alan Baldwin
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 27 Lewis Hamilton confirmed on
Thursday that he and singer girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger had
split.
"We're friends at least and we can move forward," the
McLaren driver told British reporters at the inaugural Indian
Formula One Grand Prix when asked whether the couple had parted
on good terms.
"It's never easy going through tough times. These times are
sent to try you, and it's about how you pull through them," said
the 2008 world champion.
McLaren had been dating the American since March last year
when they reunited after a previous split. "I've my family who
are helping, so I feel pretty good," Hamilton said.
Scherzinger, former lead singer with the Pussycat Dolls, has
achieved fresh celebrity with her role on the judging panel of
the U.S. television show "The X Factor".
Hamilton qualified on pole in South Korea two weeks ago, and
finished second behind Red Bull's champion Sebastian Vettel, but
barely smiled during the weekend.
Team boss Martin Whitmarsh alluded to a personal problem
when he told reporters at the time that "he's had a lot of
speculation about him and his private life, which he doesn't
want, and doesn't welcome, I'm sure".
Hamilton said he felt positive about the first Indian Grand
Prix, the 17th round of a 19-race championship already wrapped
up by Vettel.
"I'm just trying to look forward. We've three good races
coming up," he said. "So I'm just trying to keep my mind focused
on business."
