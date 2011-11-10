By Alan Baldwin
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Nov 10 Lewis Hamilton opened a
window on his troubled state of mind on Thursday and spoke of
how he needed to create his own version of the happy 'bubble'
surrounding McLaren team mate Jenson Button.
The 2008 Formula One world champion, who recently split
with singer girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, has had a season of
crashes, controversy and just two wins while Button has gone
from strength to strength.
Team boss Martin Whitmarsh said last month that Hamilton was
too hard on himself and suggested Button's form was adding to
the pressure.
The driver, sounding more like the confident and upbeat
Hamilton of old despite the continued soul-searching, indicated
to reporters at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that it was more
complicated than that.
"There's not a lot of people that really understand the
issues that I've had this year and the problems that I've been
going through, which I've been going through for the last two
years," the 26-year-old said enigmatically.
"I just can't comment on them because it's not really the
place or time to do so.
"But Jenson's done a great job to get things in the right
place. He's got his dad there at every single race, he's got his
management there, he's got his friends, he's got his girlfriend
there all the time.
"He's in a really, really happy (place). He's got a great
bubble around him which he's very happy with and with that he's
able to just go out and perform without any worries on his
mind," continued Hamilton.
"I did have (that) at one point and lost that bubble and I
don't have that around me at the moment."
POSITIVE FEELING
Hamilton's career was managed by his father Anthony but this
year he appointed Simon Fuller's XIX Entertainment -- a move he
has said he has no regrets about.
The McLaren driver has also moved from Britain to live in
Switzerland, away from his family and friends, for the last few
years for reasons of tax and personal privacy.
This year, for the first time in his single seater racing
career, he stands to be beaten over the course of a season by a
team mate with Button currently 38 points ahead and only 50 left
to be won.
Asked whether he might consider using a sports psychologist
to help create his own version of Button's bubble, Hamilton
grinned.
"I would never work with a sports psychologist. I never have
and I never will," he said.
"But it is a priority for me to create that atmosphere
around myself because it's a happy bubble where you are happy
with your friends and family and the people you love most," he
added.
"Every time I arrive (at a race) I feel positive, but at
some races I'm less positive, less happy, so that's something
I'm definitely going to try and correct before next winter
starts."
The Briton has a strong record in Abu Dhabi, starting on
pole in 2009 and finishing second last year. Winning on Sunday,
and then also in the Brazil season-ender, would put some fizz
back into his step.
"It would make a big difference, if I was able to have a
clean two races without seeing the stewards and without having a
penalty and on top of that winning, I think it would be
beautiful," he said.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Sonia Oxley; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)