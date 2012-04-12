By Alan Baldwin
SHANGHAI, April 12 Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a
hat-trick of pole positions disappeared at the Chinese Grand
Prix on Thursday when McLaren said he would collect a five place
penalty on the starting grid for an unscheduled gearbox change.
The 2008 Formula One world champion has yet to win this
season despite starting the first two races in Australia and
Malaysia on pole.
The Briton won in China last year and is the only driver to
have won twice in Shanghai since the race was added to the
calendar in 2004.
A spokesman said Hamilton would use the car's existing
gearbox for Friday practice before having it switched out for
Saturday.
"It doesn't alter my approach at all. I'll approach it
exactly the same," Hamilton said of qualifying and Sunday's
race.
"I still have to qualify as high as possible. And then in
the race... well, I won from third last year so now I just have
to win from further back."
The forced change, which incurs an automatic penalty, means
McLaren will also be unable to lock out the front row for the
third race in succession.
