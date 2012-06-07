MONTREAL, June 7 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
indicated on Thursday he could leave a decision on his Formula
One future until the end of the season.
The 2008 world champion, who has been backed by the team
since he drove go-karts, is out of contract at the end of the
year and there has been speculation about his intentions even if
he is widely expected to stay put.
The 27-year-old Briton told reporters at the Canadian Grand
Prix circuit, where he won for the first time in an astonishing
2007 debut season, that he was focused entirely on the here and
now.
"I've not even started to think about it yet, just trying to
get my first win of the season - that's the most important thing
at the moment," said the twice Canadian GP winner when asked
about contract talks.
Hamilton had said at the start of the season that he was
likely to decide sooner than later but he recognised on Thursday
that he had underestimated how difficult and unpredictable the
season would turn out.
There have been an unprecedented six different winners in
the first six races and Hamilton, currently 13 points off the
lead in fourth place overall, has not been one of them.
"The championship is more important than what I have to do
for my next contract. My future at the moment is not
important...what is important is that I capitalise on maximising
this year," he said.
Asked if he could wait until after the championship was
over, he replied "possibly".
"I have a job at the moment and I am not in any rush, no
rush at all, so there is no need to do it now," he added.
Hamilton has now started 96 races for McLaren, the same
number as the late triple champion Ayrton Senna - his boyhood
hero - started for the team.
When it was pointed out to him, Hamilton said he had not
realised the fact but felt "very privileged" to be a part of the
team and hoped to stay for a lot longer.
McLaren have also said they want him to stay and are not in
any hurry to nail down a new contract.
"Quite clearly we would like him to continue racing for us,
he'd like to continue racing for us," managing director Jonathan
Neale told reporters earlier in the week.
"We have plenty of time, we don't need to make that decision
until much later this year."
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by John Mehaffey)