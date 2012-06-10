By Steve Keating
| MONTREAL, June 10
MONTREAL, June 10 Montreal may have overtaken
the glamorous streets of Monaco as Lewis Hamilton's special race
after the McLaren driver celebrated a hat-trick of Canadian
Grand Prix victories on Sunday.
Hamilton may not be about to ditch the Union Jack for a
Maple Leaf hockey jersey any time soon but the Circuit Gilles
Villeneuve is feeling more and more like home to the 27-year-old
Briton.
The Briton is now only the third Formula One driver to win
in Canada three-times, joining seven-time winner Michael
Schumacher and Brazilian Nelson Piquet, who climbed to the top
of the podium on three occasions.
"The weather, the city, the fans here are absolutely
incredible, there are very few places we go to like this
throughout the year," gushed Hamilton after his third win in
five visits to Canada.
"I always say Monaco is real special because for the amount
of people there but I think that perhaps this place is more
special for me," added the Monaco resident, now the winner of 18
grands prix.
"This place here, my home Grand Prix Silverstone is also
very special, but today with so many British flags and Grenadian
flags and so many people wearing the caps and shirts the support
has been phenomenal," he added.
The Caribbean island of Grenada was where Hamilton's
paternal grandfather emigrated from to Britain in the 1950s,
before eventually returning home to drive a bus at considerably
more leisurely speeds.
You always remember your first and the memories came
flooding back for Hamilton, who picked up his maiden grand prix
victory in 2007 on the island circuit named after Canada's
former Ferrari great.
"What a great feeling, this is where I won my first Grand
Prix and I knew today would be a tough, tough race but I loved
every single minute of it," he said after an afternoon where the
tyre strategy slotted perfectly into place.
His team principal Martin Whitmarsh could not say the same,
spending the closing laps worrying about the decision to call
Hamilton in for a second stop in the mistaken belief that those
ahead would also have to pit.
"There were times in that race where you wondered have we
got it right, are their tyres going to last? All our analysis
told us we were doing the right thing but until it unfolds you
are never quite sure," he said.
"Lewis did a fantastic job, the team did a great job to make
those calls."
ALONSO THREAT
The big threat proved to be Ferrari's Fernando Alonso,
championship leader going into the race, who hounded Hamilton
and then led until losing pace late in the race due to worn
tyres and finishing fifth.
"I knew Fernando was going to be the one to beat today when
he was behind me," said Hamilton, the 2008 champion.
"I kind of had a feeling Fernando was doing a one stop so I
had to make a gap while looking after the tyres. I was able to
build a gap and hold it even when Fernando picked his pace up.
"I think I got absolutely everything out of the car today."
If Hamilton needed any more reason to fan his love affair
with Montreal, he needed only to glance at the drivers standings
where his name now appears top of the table with 88 points just
ahead of Alonso with 86 and Vettel on 85.
"It's one of the most enjoyable races I have had until now,
I was just thinking today to finish at the front as I did in
2007 would be very special to me," said Hamilton. "I couldn't
believe it when I was coming across the line. the feeling
inside, it's like an explosion.
"It's been five years since I won here the first time but it
feels just as good. It feels great to be on the top step, we
never take it for granted.
"This for me feels like one of the very best races I have
had for a long time."
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)