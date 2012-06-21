June 21 McLaren will try to drive a hard bargain
but Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects negotiations on a
new Formula One contract to be straightforward in the end.
The 2008 world champion is out of contract at the end of the
season and McLaren chairman Ron Dennis has already said a new
deal will have to reflect a changed global financial climate
since the last one.
Hamilton told a news conference at the European Grand Prix
in Valencia on Thursday that he expected no less from a man who
had been his mentor since his karting days as a teenager and who
has dealt with numerous champions over the years.
"Ron is a very tough negotiator. He was very tough when they
negotiated the contract that I have now and I expect him to be
the same when we go back in," he said.
"I don't see there being many problems, to be honest," added
the Briton, who said a few weeks ago that he could leave a
decision on his future until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old is leading the championship, two points
clear of Ferrari rival and former McLaren team mate Fernando
Alonso after seven of 20 races.
Hamilton has not won in Valencia in four races in the
Mediterranean port city but goes into the weekend as a favourite
after winning in Canada, although he is also taking a more
strategic approach.
"We've seen seven different winners (in seven races this
season), both me and Fernando have scored pretty much in every
race yet the Championship is so close," he said.
"I don't think there is too much of a different approach but
you have to be a little bit more sensible this year."
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)