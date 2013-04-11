SHANGHAI, April 11 Lewis Hamilton cancelled his media engagements and returned to his hotel after feeling unwell at the Chinese Grand Prix on Thursday.

A Mercedes team spokeswoman said the 2008 Formula One world champion, who moved from McLaren at the end of last season, would be back at the circuit for scheduled practice on Friday.

Mercedes won in China last year with Germany's Nico Rosberg, their first grand prix victory since they returned as a works team in 2010 after pulling out in 1955.

Briton Hamilton finished third in last month's Malaysian Grand Prix, the race before China and second of the 19-round season, after the team ordered their drivers to hold position because of concerns they could run out of fuel. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)