LONDON Nov 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is unwell and has delayed his flight to Brazil on medical advice but will compete in this weekend's penultimate race of the season, Mercedes said on Wednesday.

A team spokesman said the 30-year-old Briton had a fever but would be flying to Sao Paulo later on Wednesday, a day later than planned.

Hamilton had earlier pulled out of a sponsor event in Sao Paulo, triggering speculation locally that he could miss the race.

The Briton clinched his third title in Texas last month, with three races to spare, and Mercedes have also retained their constructors' crown.

"No, he's not going to miss the race," the spokesman said. "He's going to be a day late... the doctor advised him to cancel the earlier flight so he missed a press conference today."

Hamilton has never won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, the home race of his late boyhood idol and fellow triple champion Ayrton Senna.

The Briton's German team mate Nico Rosberg won the race last season. (Editing by John O'Brien)