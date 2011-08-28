* Another accident for ex-champion
* Commentators divided on blame
* My fault, says Briton
By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 28 McLaren's
Lewis Hamilton shouldered the blame and apologised to his
Formula One team after yet another accident in a crash-strewn
season ended his Belgian Grand Prix hopes on Sunday.
The 2008 world champion, winner at Spa last year, speared
into the metal barriers at Les Combes after trying to pass
Sauber's Japanese Kamui Kobayashi for fourth place.
Commentators were divided on who was to blame, with McLaren
team boss Martin Whitmarsh making a strong defence of the
Briton, but Hamilton said it was his fault.
"After watching the replay, I realise it was my fault today
100%. I didn't give Kobayashi enough room though I thought (I)
was past," he said on his Twitter account after he had left the
circuit.
"Apologies to Kamui and to my team. The team deserves better
from me."
The accident happened on the 13th of the 44 scheduled laps
when the McLaren's rear left wheel touched the Sauber's front
right, a contact that sent Hamilton's car careering off the
track and into the metal barriers.
The Briton, who went to the medical centre for checks,
emerged unscathed apart from a few bruises.
But, having started the afternoon 88 points adrift of Red
Bull's championship leader Sebastian Vettel, he ended the day
113 behind the German with a maximum of 175 points still to be
won.
Hamilton's season has been punctuated by controversy and
collisions, at least seven over 12 race weekends, and the
26-year-old has been hauled repeatedly before race stewards.
Whitmarsh, who last year dubbed Vettel a 'Crash Kid' after
the German shunted McLaren's Jenson Button out at Spa, found
himself defending Hamilton's attitude and record instead on a
day when Red Bull were triumphant.
"Lewis is someone who attracts extremes," he told reporters.
"He's an immensely competitive, passionate racing driver and
people know they have got to commit quite heavily to get past
him and he's always going to commit to get past.
"I think Lewis Hamilton makes Formula One a more exciting
place to be," added Whitmarsh.
"I have spoken to Lewis about some things out of the car,
he's had some disappointments just recently and I think the new
Lewis has dealt with those very well."
