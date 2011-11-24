By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 24 Lewis Hamilton said he
was ready for a new beginning in Brazil at the end of the
Formula One season and spoke on Thursday of his hope of
re-kindling his romance with singer Nicole Scherzinger.
The McLaren driver arrived at the Interlagos circuit, where
he won his 2008 title, after spending time with his
ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles.
Photographs were published in the media amid speculation
about their seemingly negative body language but Hamilton,
wearing a long set of black rosary beads and sparkling crucifix
given to him by the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, told
British reporters that was far from the case.
"What you didn't see is that we had a really good week. a
couple of really nice lunches together," said the devout
Catholic.
"We had a really nice dinner together. It's very early days
and we still have very strong feelings for one another and I
still love her very much. So who knows? Maybe we will be
together in the future."
Hamilton's on-off romance has become a subject of discussion
even in Formula One circles usually more interested in gear
ratios than showbiz gossip because of the effect his private
life apppears to have had on his track form.
The 26-year-old has endured a season of crashes and
controversies, repeatedly hauled before stewards and clashing
with Ferrari's Brazilian Felipe Massa as if magnetically
attracted.
He has won three races however, including the most recent in
Abu Dhabi, but the break in California appeared to have given
him more of a boost.
WISE FRIEND
"I have not really thought about the last victory since the
Wednesday afterwards," he said. "I was just back in the
simulator and thinking about this race.
"But I've had a few good really positive days since then
which have meant more to me than the race win. So I've got a lot
of positive energy at the moment."
Despite being level on three wins each ahead of Brazil,
Hamilton is sure to end the year behind Jenson Button -- the
first time he has been beaten by a team mate over the course of
a season in his motor racing career.
He brushed that off and focused on the positives.
"I feel, coming into this weekend, that this is the
beginning of the future," said the Briton.
"I feel the last race was the end, hopefully, and this is
almost like the first race if the season -- or at least this is
the beginning of what's to come. My goal this weekend is to
start on the right foot."
"This season has been a year of growth," he declared.
"I was talking to a friend just recently who is very wise
and I said that it's been a very difficult year. He said 'It's
not been a difficult year, it's been a year of growth.'
Hamilton said that was "one of the most positive things that
I have learned this year. It really has been a year where I've
just grown and I've learned a lot and can take it to next year.
"I think in the future I'll look back on this season and
smile and say that I needed that."
Apart from the good memories of Interlagos, Sao Paulo is
also the home town of his idol, the late triple champion Ayrton
Senna.
Hamilton will be wearing a special helmet this weekend
incorporating Senna's colours and logo that will be auctioned
off afterwards by the charitable foundation run by the
Brazilian's sister Viviane.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports
blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)