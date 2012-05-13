By Alan Baldwin
BARCELONA May 13 Lewis Hamilton roared from
last place to eighth in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix with a drive
that showed he could mix the rough with the smooth.
The 2008 world champion is renowned for an aggressive style
at the wheel, while McLaren team mate Jenson Button is more
usually hailed for his smoothness.
Sent to the back of the grid at the Circuit de Catalunya
after being stripped of pole because McLaren miscalculated how
much fuel he had in his car for qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton
showed he could treat his tyres with subtlety.
"I'm proud of my performance today, and proud of the team
too. They did a great job," he said.
"I was the only driver to attempt a two-stop strategy, and
I'm glad I was able to make it work.
"People often say that I have an aggressive driving style,
but my final stint on the prime tyre was 31 laps, so I reckon I
proved today that I can make tyres last," added the 27-year-old
Briton.
Hamilton had said on Saturday evening that he would "race
his heart out" and he was as good as his word.
He had gained five places by the first corner and was 18th
after the second lap.
By the end of lap eight he was 13th, then 10th after nine
and in fourth place with 11 laps gone as others pitted ahead of
him.
"It was a huge challenge to come through the field from the
back but I never gave up for a single second, right up to the
finish line," he said.
"Today was all about damage limitation. But, now, looking at
the bigger picture, I can't really complain because, despite the
setbacks I've had this season, I'm still only eight points
behind the leader of the drivers' world championship."
Hamilton is third overall with 53 points from five races.
The next race in Monaco is on his favourite circuit and he will
be a favourite to become Formula One's sixth different winner in
six races.
"Our car is quick. So, when things go right, I think we'll
be in a great position and it'll come to us before too long,"
added the McLaren driver.
