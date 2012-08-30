By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 30 Lewis
Hamilton indicated on Thursday that he was prepared to be
hard-headed in talks with McLaren about a Formula One contract
extension.
The 2008 world champion's contract expires at the end of the
season and negotiations have been going on for months.
Hamilton, 27, has been part of the McLaren 'family' since he
was in his early teens and building up a reputation in go-karts
and it would be a surprise if he walked away from the
Woking-based team.
While recognising those strong bonds, he told reporters at
the Belgian Grand Prix that other considerations could not be
overlooked, however.
"Yeah, but this is a business," he replied when asked
whether, in his 'heart of hearts', McLaren was where he wanted
to stay.
"I always wear my heart on my sleeve but of course you have
to be business-minded as well."
Hamilton is managed by XIX Entertainment, who also look
after the business affairs of former England soccer captain
David Beckham and tennis player Andy Murray, the Olympic gold
medallist in London this month.
The Formula One driver is a hot property, a familiar face
well beyond the racetrack due to his advertising presence and
relationship with U.S. pop singer Nicole Scherzinger.
Some reports have put his current deal at 15 million pounds
($23.74 million) a year and indicated he wants a raise on that.
McLaren chairman Ron Dennis said in June, however, that any
new contract would have to recognise the changes in the global
economy since the last one was drawn up.
Team principal Martin Whitmarsh also indicated this month
that negotiating a contract with Hamilton was proving more
complicated than it had been with others such as his team mate
Jenson Button.
The team may feel they are in a strong position, with no
vacancy at champions Red Bull and glamour team Ferrari unlikely
to take the risk of pairing him with Fernando Alonso after their
uncomfortable time together at McLaren in 2007.
Mercedes, McLaren's engine suppliers and former partners,
might be an option if seven-times world Michael Schumacher
decides to call time on his comeback but other teams would
likely baulk at the cost.
Hamilton, winner of two races this season but fourth in the
championship and 47 points behind leader Alonso, said his
contract position remained little different to the start of the
season.
"There's work being done in the background now and I'm not
really focusing on that," he said.
"The guys that are paid to do their job are discussing that
and working on getting that resolved...It's important at the
moment that the team know I am massively committed to them
winning the championship."
$1 = 0.6318 British pounds)
