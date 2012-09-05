By Alan Baldwin
"We have been told by Lewis Hamilton's management team that
the story is untrue," a McLaren spokesman said.
Former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan, who gave
Schumacher his debut in the sport in 1991 and is now an F1
analyst for BBC television, told the broadcaster he had heard
talks were advanced with Mercedes.
"I believe Hamilton and Mercedes have already agreed
personal terms and a deal could be imminent," the BBC quoted the
Irishman as saying ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at
Monza.
"Some weeks ago I said on TV that I felt Lewis was on the
move and I had an idea at the time he had been speaking to
Ferrari, which we now know is true," Jordan said. "But I can now
confirm his people have had meetings with Mercedes."
A spokesman for Hamilton told Reuters his management was "in
advanced negotiations with McLaren regarding a new contract.
More importantly, Lewis is focused on Monza and competing
strongly for the championship."
Seven-times world champion and former Ferrari great
Schumacher, 43, is in the last year of his contract with
Mercedes and has said he will not make any announcement about
his plans until next month.
The German has not won a race since his comeback in 2010 and
appeared on the podium just once.
Hamilton, 27, has been backed by Mercedes-powered McLaren
since he was in his early teens and has only ever driven for the
Woking-based team. Contract talks between the two sides have
been going on all season.
Mercedes are seen as Hamilton's best bet outside McLaren,
with champions Red Bull already having a confirmed line-up for
2013 and a move to Ferrari unlikely given that the Briton and
Fernando Alonso had a difficult relationship at McLaren in 2007.
One paddock source told Reuters it would be amazing if
Hamilton's management had not talked to rival teams and Mercedes
were sure to be one of them.
Mercedes are also one of the few teams with winning
potential who would be able to pay the sort of salary Hamilton
is looking for.
Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone fuelled further
speculation about Schumacher at last weekend's Belgian Grand
Prix, the German driver's 300th, when he spoke to Jordan before
the start on live television.
"I'll be sad to see him go," said the 81-year-old Briton. "I
would have liked to see him win again." Ecclestone then said he
did not know if Schumacher would be retiring.
There was no immediate comment from Mercedes about Hamilton.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)