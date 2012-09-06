By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 6
MONZA, Italy, Sept 6
sharing a garage with Lewis Hamilton again next season even if
his McLaren team mate did little on Thursday to dampen
speculation about a move to Mercedes.
Hamilton's Formula One future has been a regular feature of
paddock gossip this season but became a major talking point at
the Italian Grand Prix after former team boss Eddie Jordan
claimed a deal with Mercedes was imminent.
Hamilton, whose management have said they are still in
advanced negotiations with McLaren about renewing a contract
that expires at the end of the year, swerved questions but did
not dismiss anything either.
Asked if he had any comments to make about the rumours, the
27-year-old replied: "Not really."
"So, do you know where you're driving next year?" he was
asked in a news conference.
His reply was even more abrupt: "No".
Questioned about the positives of a move to Mercedes,
Hamilton responded: "I have no idea. I've not really thought
about it."
McLaren are the second most successful team in Formula One
history and have won the last two races. Mercedes have won once
- in China in April - since they took over the title-winning
Brawn team at the end of 2009.
Hamilton said he did not think he was "really looking for
anything to be put into perspective" and was focused on the
weekend ahead.
Asked what he was looking for in the negotiations, whether
it was purely money, Hamilton said he just wanted to win.
"I always want to win, every year you compete, that's why us
drivers exist and that's why the teams exist. It's just making
sure you're in the right place to do so," he said.
STAYING PUT
Speaking to reporters afterwards in the team motorhome,
Button was confident Hamilton would stay with a team that has
backed and supported the Briton since he was a teenage karter
some 15 years ago.
"We all read newspapers, magazines and the internet, and you
hear things, and I was surprised to see what I read yesterday,"
said the 2009 world champion.
"I haven't a clue if there's any truth in it at all but I
think I'll have the same team mate next year."
Button moved from Brawn, now Mercedes, to McLaren because he
wanted a new challenge and being in the same team as the 2008
champion was certainly as big as any. He had no doubt that
staying would be the best choice for Hamilton.
"For all of us it can be that if you are in the same place
for too long it can get a bit stale, but not here," he said.
"This is a great team, one that is always giving us the
opportunity to fight for wins.
"A driver likes the excitement and adrenaline of new
challenges, and that's the reason I came here in the first
place. But I don't think anything will change here next year in
terms of driver line-up."
Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn, Button's former boss,
would not comment on speculation but said Mercedes wanted to be
a team on every F1 driver's list.
"We've a tremendous history we want to live up to. We
haven't quite got there yet, but I think the plans we are
making, the structure we are putting in place, particularly with
the changes in regulations coming over the next couple of years,
we are very ambitious in what we want to achieve," he said.
"If we achieve what we want to achieve then we want to put
ourselves in a position where every driver in Formula One would
consider driving for us."
Brawn said discussions with seven-times world champion
Schumacher were ongoing but the decision would not be the
German's alone. Schumacher has said he will not make any
announcement until October.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)