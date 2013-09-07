Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
MONZA, Italy, Sept 7 Lewis Hamilton failed in his bid for a fifth successive Formula One pole position in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Mercedes driver, and last year's winner with McLaren from pole at Monza, was only 12th fastest in the second phase of qualifying and missed the cut that sets the top 10 battle for pole.
Stewards were investigating an incident between Hamilton and Force India's Adrian Sutil, who appeared to hold up the Mercedes.
Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen, another title contender, also missed out after ending the session in 11th place. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.