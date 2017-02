SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, bringing out the safety car.

The Briton, winner at Spa last year, speared into the metal barriers at Le Combes after trying to pass Sauber's Japanese Kamui Kobayashi for fourth place.

After a pause, the 2008 champion released the steering wheel and stepped out of the cockpit while the safety and medical cars were deployed.

The McLaren's rear left wheel touched the Sauber's front right, a contact that sent Hamilton's car careering off the track.

Hamilton had started the afternoon 88 points adrift of Red Bull's championship leader Sebastian Vettel, with seven races remaining after Spa. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson)