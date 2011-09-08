By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Lewis Hamilton has had
enough of being an 'easy target' for his Formula One critics.
McLaren's 2008 world champion said on Thursday that he was
determined to bring back the good times, starting with Sunday's
Italian Grand Prix, after the toughest season of his career.
A regular in the stewards' room after a spate of crashes and
controversies that have overshadowed some typically thrilling
performances on the track, the Briton crashed out of the last
race in Belgium.
That was his second retirement of the year and, as he
recognised afterwards, he had only himself to blame.
"It's just one of those years. I think everyone goes through
tough times and I'm going through that," he told Reuters.
"What can I say? It's the way of life. Good times will come,
and people will make less of the bad times.
"People always remember the bad times over the good times
for some reason, but I'm here to try and put things right and
have a much better weekend."
Hamilton lasted less than a lap at Monza last year, after
clashing with Ferrari's Felipe Massa at the start, but the
circuit has been a McLaren favourite over the years and he was
second in his debut season of 2007.
The Briton has had plenty of incidents since his stellar
debut in 2007 but this time has come in for more criticism --
perhaps because his frustration has contrasted with world
champion Sebastian Vettel's cruise towards a second title.
"I guess I'm an easy target at the moment because I'm always
in trouble," Hamilton told reporters.
"Hopefully, at some stage, I'll move away from that
spotlight and I'll be in a good light and people will only have
good things to say.
"It feels like it's been a worse year than I've had
previously. But in 2008 there were some incidents there as well,
but I guess because I won the championship they were forgotten."
NEGATIVE STORIES
Using a golfing analogy, Hamilton -- who plays off a
handicap of 17 -- said he wanted to at least 'make par' in those
races where there was no chance of winning.
Monza might well be the McLaren and Ferrari drivers last
real chance of hitting back at Vettel, whose 92 point lead with
seven races remaining looks almost insurmountable.
The venerable circuit outside Milan has been held up by Red
Bull as their weakest of the season, with its long and fast
straights, but Hamilton made clear the championship had been
pushed to the back of his mind.
"I'm not really focusing on that," he said. "I'm trying to
get back to having some good results so I can stop negative
stories being written about me as well.
"I don't read them," he added. "I just hear there are pretty
bad stories that have been written about me so I am thinking it
would be good to give you guys something good to write about me.
"I will continue to drive the way I do. I just try my
hardest to stay out of trouble. I'll give people extra room when
I overtake them."
Hamilton clipped the wheel of Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi at
Spa while trying to pass, a move that sent him careering into
the barriers and that he later recognised had been his error.
He said he could recall nothing about the moment of impact
and might have been knocked unconscious for a few seconds.
"I don't remember the whole hitting the wall and then how I
got to where I was. I remember trying to go into the corner and
getting clipped but after that it's a bit blurry," he said.
