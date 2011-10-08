By Alan Baldwin
| SUZUKA, Japan
SUZUKA, Japan Oct 8 Lewis Hamilton accused
Michael Schumacher of dangerous driving on Saturday after coming
off worst in a three-car scramble for the line in Japanese Grand
Prix qualifying.
The McLaren driver, more usually a controversial culprit
rather than victim of others this season, had been fastest after
the first round of quick laps in the final session at Suzuka.
But the Briton, hanging back to create a gap to team mate
Jenson Button ahead, then failed to cross the line in time to
start a second flying lap before the chequered flag was waved
while Red Bull's Mark Webber and Mercedes' Schumacher surged
past on either side.
"Just as I was coming into the chicane I looked in my mirror
and I saw Mark diving up the inside of me," the 2008 Formula One
champion told reporters.
"Out of nowhere, he just shot up the inside and nearly
crashed with me, so I had to avoid him.
"And then I saw, I didn't even see Michael as I gave Mark
room, but he nearly crashed on me on the left, so it was quite
dangerous.
"I don't know what the hell he was doing, but he
(Schumacher) went off onto the grass. It was just the most
ridiculous thing I've ever experienced in qualifying," said
Hamilton, who has been involved in numerous crashes and
controversies this season -- mostly of his own making.
Red Bull's Webber said Hamilton had not been at fault but
added that he had been put in a difficult position.
"I didn't want to pass him at all," the Australian
explained. "I didn't want to get involved in any of that.
"But the team were saying 'Come on, get on with it, we're
running out of time, you're not going to be able to start the
lap, you've got to push through the last chicane'.
"So that was a bit of a mess."
Schumacher and Mercedes did not mention Hamilton in a
post-qualifying release, with the seven-times world champion
merely commenting on a "tricky ending to my qualifying session".
Hamilton still qualified third on the starting grid, while
Webber will line up sixth for a race that should see Red Bull's
Sebastian Vettel crowned as the sport's youngest double world
champion.
Ferrari's Felipe Massa, with whom Hamilton has tangled in
Monaco and Singapore, will be alongside the McLaren on the
second row.
"It's never nice to have two races where you have problems
together so I think they will be wanting to have a normal grand
prix but you never know," said Webber.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)