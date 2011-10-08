SUZUKA, Japan Oct 8 Lewis Hamilton accused Michael Schumacher of dangerous driving on Saturday after coming off worst in a three-car scramble for the line in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying.

The McLaren driver, more usually a controversial culprit rather than victim of others this season, had been fastest after the first round of quick laps in the final session at Suzuka.

But the Briton, hanging back to create a gap to team mate Jenson Button ahead, then failed to cross the line in time to start a second flying lap before the chequered flag was waved while Red Bull's Mark Webber and Mercedes' Schumacher surged past on either side.

"Just as I was coming into the chicane I looked in my mirror and I saw Mark diving up the inside of me," the 2008 Formula One champion told reporters.

"Out of nowhere, he just shot up the inside and nearly crashed with me, so I had to avoid him.

"And then I saw, I didn't even see Michael as I gave Mark room, but he nearly crashed on me on the left, so it was quite dangerous.

"I don't know what the hell he was doing, but he (Schumacher) went off onto the grass. It was just the most ridiculous thing I've ever experienced in qualifying," said Hamilton, who has been involved in numerous crashes and controversies this season -- mostly of his own making.

Red Bull's Webber said Hamilton had not been at fault but added that he had been put in a difficult position.

"I didn't want to pass him at all," the Australian explained. "I didn't want to get involved in any of that.

"But the team were saying 'Come on, get on with it, we're running out of time, you're not going to be able to start the lap, you've got to push through the last chicane'.

"So that was a bit of a mess."

Schumacher and Mercedes did not mention Hamilton in a post-qualifying release, with the seven-times world champion merely commenting on a "tricky ending to my qualifying session".

Hamilton still qualified third on the starting grid, while Webber will line up sixth for a race that should see Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel crowned as the sport's youngest double world champion.

Ferrari's Felipe Massa, with whom Hamilton has tangled in Monaco and Singapore, will be alongside the McLaren on the second row.

"It's never nice to have two races where you have problems together so I think they will be wanting to have a normal grand prix but you never know," said Webber. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)