Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Lewis Hamilton fears his Formula One title hopes could disappear unless McLaren can pick up the pace after a disappointing showing at their home British Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 2008 world champion finished in eighth place, while team mate and 2009 champion Jenson Button could manage only 10th.
"We are still in the fight, but unless we find something it's going to be hard to stay in the fight," Hamilton told the BBC.
"I raced my heart out as always but we just struggled; we did not have enough speed in general," he added.
Hamilton, who won at Silverstone in 2008, briefly led the race in the early stages before a pit stop. He was never able to get back into contention in a grand prix won by Australian Mark Webber for Red Bull.
"I was expecting us to get at least fifth, but those teams in front of us were much quicker," added Hamilton, who is fourth in the championship on 92 points. Spaniard Fernando Alonso, second on Sunday, leads the standings on 129.
"We will keep our heads down, stay focused and hopefully at some stage we will get a car to challenge at the front," he added.
McLaren have slipped from second to fourth in the constructors' championship, behind leaders Red Bull, Ferrari and Lotus.
The next grand prix is in Germany on July 22, with the Hungarian race only a week later. (Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.