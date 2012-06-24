By Mark Elkington
| VALENCIA, Spain, June 24
VALENCIA, Spain, June 24 Lewis Hamilton was left
frustrated and fuming after another run-in with Pastor Maldonado
knocked him out of the points on the penultimate lap of the
European Grand Prix in Valencia on Sunday.
McLaren's 2008 world champion, who had started the day as
championship leader, was fighting to hang on to third place when
he and the Venezuelan Williams driver collided.
The Briton, his car pitched into the wall, hammered the
steering wheel with his fists in frustration and then tossed it
out of the cockpit.
He had calmed down by the time spoke to television reporters
afterwards, but his carefully measured words spoke more of a
driver determined to keep a lid on his true emotions on a day
that saw him slip to third in the championship.
"A tough day in the office for us, but that's life, you have
to deal with it," a terse Hamilton told the BBC.
"As always I put my heart and soul into a race like that.
You have ups and downs so I'm looking forward to the Silverstone
Grand Prix."
The McLaren driver has previous form with Maldonado,
colliding with him at last year's Monaco Grand Prix and ending
the Williams driver's race.
Maldonado, surprise winner at the Spanish Grand Prix last
month, was forthright with his opinions at the time accusing
Hamilton of not 'driving like a champion', and was sharp on
Sunday as well.
"He tried to put me out of the track," Maldonado said.
"And he didn't leave any room for me to stay and to do the
corner side by side. I jumped over the kerb and I couldn't avoid
the accident.
"I don't know why he drove like that, he was struggling too
much with the tyres, he was completely lost and at that moment I
was making very good pace.
"He tried a very aggressive movement on me."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alan Baldwin)